Police investigate a collision between a boat and a jet ski that killed a woman off Long Island.

A jet ski and a boat collided in the water off Long Island on Sunday morning, killing a young woman, police said.

The jet ski crashed with a 35-foot boat at about 10:30 a.m. off of Baldwin Harbor, a hamlet in Hempstead, the Nassau County police said.

An 18-year-old woman who was on the jet ski was pronounced dead at a local hospital, police said.

Her identity wasn't immediately released.

The investigation was ongoing.