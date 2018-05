A 67-year-old woman was stabbed to death in her bedroom early Saturday and a younger woman was slashed in the arm, police said.

A man was taken into custody and brought to Saint Barnabus Hospital in stable condition, the NYPD said. Charges are pending against the 60-year-old.

Sheila Williams was pronounced dead in her apartment on Sedgwick Avenue in the Bronx, police said. She had stab wounds to her leg and neck.

The 39-year-old woman who suffered a cut on her arm refused medical assistance.