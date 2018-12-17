A woman was slashed on an MTA bus in the Bronx after she petted another rider's dog, police say.

A woman riding an MTA bus was slashed in the face when she petted another rider's dog, police say.

The victim was riding the Bx2 bus in Mott Haven Monday afternoon when she pet another woman's dog on the moving bus, according to police. The dog's owner slashed the woman in the face four times. She fled on 149th and Grand Concourse.

The victim was taken to Lincoln Hospital.

The bus is being treated as a crime scene but service continues on the line, the MTA said.

MTA rules allow a pet dog to be taken on a bus as long as it's inside a pet transport bag. It's not clear if this dog was properly secured in a transport bag.