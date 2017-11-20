A New Jersey woman faces a laundry list of criminal charges after an escapade on Sunday that allegedly started with wrecked cars and ended with stolen dog food.

Hackettstown Police said officers responded Sunday morning just before 10 a.m. to a report of a driver that hit six parked cars on Peter Drive and then fled.

They found the purported driver, Linda Harris, 58, inside a nearby Quick Chek store. Police then determined that Harris had allegedly shoplifted six magazines and a can of dog food while inside the store.

A search of her person then turned up a various of alleged opioids.

Harris was charged with possession of heroin, possession of Oxycodone without prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, shoplifting, driving while under the influence, driving while under the influence in a school zone, reckless driving, possession of controlled dangerous substance in a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident, failure to report a motor vehicle accident, failure to inspect and a cracked windshield.

Attorney information was not immediately available.