Subway rider Ashley Mayer dropped one of her AirPods onto the tracks last Tuesday, but by Wednesday, the missing bud was back -- thanks to an ingenious rescue.

When Mayer first lost her AirPod, she took to Twitter to mourn its loss.

“The AirPod fell out of my ear several feet away from the edge of the subway platform, but I’ve never seen anything more inevitable,” she wrote. “RIP little buddy. Thanks for all the podcasts.”

The AirPod was miraculously unharmed after a night on the tracks.

Photo credit: Ashley Mayer

After she saw the AirPod had miraculously survived its night on the tracks, she started to put together a plan to rescue it from its murky depths.

“I think I need to rescue him,” she continued on in a thread. “Game on.”

With an angled broom and some duct tape, Mayer constructed a low-tech grabber. She reached down in between trains and successfully rescued her missing AirPod-- which was intact, but covered in subway juice.

Mayer engineered a tool to rescue the AirPod.

Photo credit: Ashley Mayer

“AirPod has been thoroughly cleaned and is now recharging,” she wrote. “Please send thoughts and prayers for a speedy recovery.”

Mayer put up a Twitter poll to ask if she should put the bud back in her ear. 45% said no.

"I dedicate this selfie to the germaphobes," she wrote under a picture of herself with both buds in. "You may be onto something, guess we'll see!"