Tara Costello, 45, and Michael Cuozzo, 51, both of Greenlawn, allegedly stole a purse and the credit cards inside from a patron at Blackstone Steakhouse in Melville on Dec. 23, Suffolk County police said.

That same day, they stole another purse and credit cards from a patron at McKeown’s Pub in Huntington, police said.

Three days later, on Dec. 26, the couple stole a wallet with credit cards from someone at Jenny Craig Weight Loss Center in Huntington Station, according to police.

Costello and Cuozzo were both charged with fourth-degree grand larceny for the thefts, police said.

Costello also allegedly stole a purse from a parishioner during a Christmas Eve Mass at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Greenlawn, according to police.

She was charged with another count of fourth-degree grand larceny for the theft, and four counts of criminal possession of stolen property for using the credit cards, police said.

The two were released on bail and were expected to be arraigned at a later date, according to police.

Their attorney information wasn't immediately available.