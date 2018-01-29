A dreamer from Long Island and a deli owner who served food to 9/11 first responders are among the New Yorkers to get invites to President Donald Trump's first State of the Union address. Gus Rosendale reports.

LI Dreamer Invited to State of the Union Address

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump will deliver his first State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress. Members of the House and Senate will be bringing guests who represent a variety of pressing issues.

See below for who your respective member of Congress will be bringing:

New York:

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D) – Gillibrand will be bringing San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz. Cruz was outspoken about the federal response to Hurricane Maria and sparred on social media with Trump following the historic storm.

Truck Rental Proposal Named for Tribeca Terror Victim

A federal proposal aimed at keeping would-be terrorists from renting trucks to carry out their attacks was announced Monday with the help of the family of Darren Drake, one of the people killed in Tribeca last fall. Jen Maxfield reports. (Published Monday, Jan. 29, 2018)

Sen. Charles Schumer (D) – According to The Observer, Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer will bring Stephanie Keegan, whose son Daniel died of an overdose at his local Department of Veterans Affairs Hospital, with hopes to bring attention to the opioid epidemic among veterans.

Rep. Lee Zeldin (R, C-NY-1) – Zeldin invited Smithown deli owner Donato Panico as his guest. Panico started a nonprofit to serve meals to police officers and firefighters and distributed meals to first responders at Ground Zero following 9/11.

Rep. Peter King (R, C-NY-2) – According to Newsday, King will bring his son in law to the chamber. John Sweeney, to the chamber, while his daughter will wait for the pair at the Trump International Hotel.

Rep. Thomas Suozzi (D, C-NY-3) – Suozzi will being DACA recipient Nelson Melgar.

Rep. Kathleen Rice (D, C-NY-4) – Rice has not announced a guest for the address.

Rep. Gregory Meeks (D, C-NY-5) – Meeks will be boycotting President Trump’s State of the Union.

Rep. Grace Meng (D, C-NY-6) – CNN reports Meng will bring Puerto Rican Omar Miguel Nieves Delgado, who home was destroyed by Hurricane Maria.

Rep. Nydia Velazquez (D, C-NY-7) – According to the Los Angeles Times, Velazquiez will bring Amy Gottlieb, the wife of previously immigrant rights activist Ravi Ragbir. Ragbir was released on Monday evening.

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D, C-NY-8) – Jeffries has not announced a guest for the address.

Rep. Yvette Clarke (D, C-NY-9) – Clarke has not announced a guest for the address.

Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D, C-NY-10) – Nadler has not announced a guest for the address.

Rep. Dan Donovan (R, C-NY-11) – Donovan has not announced a guest for the address.

Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D, C-NY-12) – Maloney will bring her intern and DACA recipient Diego de la Vega, CNN reports.

Rep. Adriano Espaillat (D, C-NY-13) – Espaillat has not announced a guest for the address.

Rep. Joseph Crowley (D, C-NY-14) – Crowley has not announced a guest for the address.

Rep. Jose Serrano (D, C-NY-15) – Serrano has not announced a guest for the address.

Rep. Eliot Engel (D, C-NY-16) – Engel has not announced a guest for the address.

Rep. Nita Lowey (D, C-NY-17) – Lowey will bring DACA-recipient Acosta Mazariego, CNN reports.

Rep. Sean Maloney (D, C-NY-18) – Maloney has not announced a guest for the address.

Rep. John Faso (R, C-NY-19) – Faso has not announced a guest for the address.

New Jersey:

Sen. Cory Booker (D) – Booker will bring DACA-recipient and latinoTech founder Elizabeth Vilchis, according to CNN.

Sen. Bob Menendez (D) – Menendez will bring Patricia Teffenhart, executive director of the NJ Coalition Against Sexual Assault (NJCASA), in support of both the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements, according to CNN.

Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D, C-NJ-5) – Gottheimer will bring Jimmy Drake, father Tribeca terror-attack-victim Darren Drake.

Rep. Frank Pallone (D, C-NJ-6) – Pallone will bring DACA-recipient Esder Chong, CNN reports.

Rep. Leonard Lance (R, C-NJ-7) – Lance has not announced a guest for the address.

Rep. Albio Sires (D, C-NJ-8) – Sires will be boycotting the State of the Union address, according to Insider NJ.

Rep. William Pascrell (D, C-NJ-9) – Pascrell has not announced a guest for the address.

Rep. Donald Payne (D, C-NJ-10) – Payne announced on Twitter that he will bring Science Park High School student and DACA-recipient Juan Lopez.

Connecticut:

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D) – According to The Hartford Courant, Blumenthal will bring Theresa Leonard, who founded The Underground, a nonprofit organization that works to raise awareness about domestic sex trafficking.

Sen. Chris Murphy (D) – According to The Hartford Courant, Murphy will bring advocate Caroline Johnson, who hopes to bring attention to early cancer screenings.

Rep. Elizabeth Esty (D, C-CT-5) – Esty will bring John Harrity, president of the Connecticut State Council of Machinists Elizabeth Esty, The Hartford Courant reports.