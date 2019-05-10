What to Know Have the umbrellas ready — Storm Team 4 is tracking showers and thunderstorms that'll make their way through the tri-state Friday

Have the umbrellas ready — Storm Team 4 is tracking showers and thunderstorms that'll make their way through the tri-state Friday.

Clouds will start to thicken Friday as a warm front approaches with a morning shower possible, according to Storm Team 4. As the front lifts north late in the evening, the chance for rain increases, especially north and west of the Big Apple, during the evening commute. A rumble of thunder can't be ruled out, either.

The storms aren't expected to have a high impact, but a few could be strong. Temperatures Friday will be closer to normal for May as they reach into the 60s near 70.

The rain will clear out early on Saturday morning, and the first half of the weekend will be dry and pleasant, forecasters said.

The next round of showers arrives on Sunday with a chilly rain likely soaking the tri-state all day on Mother's Day.

Next week starts off wet again and raw with rain Monday and Tuesday before the region begins to dry out and warm up on Wednesday.

