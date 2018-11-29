'We Miss Him': Family Mourns Murdered Auto Sales Shop Owner

The person accused of killing a Rockland County car dealership owner is now in custody. Ken Buffa reports.

What to Know An auto shop owner shot to death outside his business was a kind father of three who “was known to forgive anybody,” his family recalled

Youbens Joseph, 37, died after he was shot three times outside Youbs Auto Sales in West Nyack on Saturday

On Wednesday, the Clarkstown Police Department said it had arrested Eric Hue Ross Jr., 24, in connection with the shooting

An auto shop owner shot to death outside his business was a kind father of three who “was known to forgive anybody,” his family recalled.

Youbens Joseph, 37, of Middletown, died after he was shot three times outside Youbs Auto Sales in West Nyack on Saturday during an apparent argument with a customer, police said.

In an interview with NBC 4 New York, Youbens’ widow Keren Joseph said his family and friends were “all mourning” the welcoming man.

“We miss him very much,” she said.

Owner Killed in Shooting at NY Car Shop

Police are searching for the suspect in a deadly shooting at a car dealership in West Nyack. Ida Siegal reports. (Published Monday, Nov. 26, 2018)

“My father was known to forgive anybody who could harm him and give second chances,” his son Kherbens Joseph added.

Officials say the shooting stemmed from a dispute over a car that was purchased in July.

On Wednesday, the Clarkstown Police Department said it had arrested Eric Hue Ross Jr., 24, of Wilmington, Delaware in connection with the shooting.

Ross was taken into custody at a relative’s home in Pennsylvania after “an exhaustive five-day investigation,” the department said. Police say he is being held at a detention center in Pennsylvania and is awaiting extradition to New York.

Since Youbens’ death, family and friends have set up a memorial outside the auto shop. His son told News 4 he feels “sad” and “empty” after his father’s death.

“I miss seeing my father,” he said. “It’s been miserable.”

Employee Shot at Used Car Dealership: Police