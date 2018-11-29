'We Miss Him': Family Mourns Murdered Auto Sales Shop Owner - NBC New York
'We Miss Him': Family Mourns Murdered Auto Sales Shop Owner

On Wednesday, police said they had arrested a 24-year-old man in connection with the deadly shooting

By Ken Buffa

Published 3 hours ago | Updated 6 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • An auto shop owner shot to death outside his business was a kind father of three who “was known to forgive anybody,” his family recalled

    • Youbens Joseph, 37, died after he was shot three times outside Youbs Auto Sales in West Nyack on Saturday

    • On Wednesday, the Clarkstown Police Department said it had arrested Eric Hue Ross Jr., 24, in connection with the shooting

    An auto shop owner shot to death outside his business was a kind father of three who “was known to forgive anybody,” his family recalled.

    Youbens Joseph, 37, of Middletown, died after he was shot three times outside Youbs Auto Sales in West Nyack on Saturday during an apparent argument with a customer, police said.

    In an interview with NBC 4 New York, Youbens’ widow Keren Joseph said his family and friends were “all mourning” the welcoming man.

    “We miss him very much,” she said.

    “My father was known to forgive anybody who could harm him and give second chances,” his son Kherbens Joseph added.

    Officials say the shooting stemmed from a dispute over a car that was purchased in July.

    On Wednesday, the Clarkstown Police Department said it had arrested Eric Hue Ross Jr., 24, of Wilmington, Delaware in connection with the shooting.

    Ross was taken into custody at a relative’s home in Pennsylvania after “an exhaustive five-day investigation,” the department said. Police say he is being held at a detention center in Pennsylvania and is awaiting extradition to New York.

    Since Youbens’ death, family and friends have set up a memorial outside the auto shop. His son told News 4 he feels “sad” and “empty” after his father’s death.

    “I miss seeing my father,” he said. “It’s been miserable.”

