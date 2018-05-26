Water Main Break Floods Hell's Kitchen Streets - NBC New York
Water Main Break Floods Hell's Kitchen Streets

Published 24 minutes ago

    A water main break flooded streets and basements in Hell's Kitchen, causing at least one injury, officials said. 

    The water main broke shortly after 5 a.m. at West 56th Street between Ninth and 10th Avenues, just a few blocks west of Columbus Circle. 

    Firefighters were searching the basements of buildings, some of which also flooded. 

    One person slipped at the High School for Environmental Studies, which is on the block of the water main break. That person was taken to St. Luke's, firefighters said, but details on the injury weren't released. 

    The water was shut off hours later. 

    DEP crews were investigating. 

