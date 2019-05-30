While a vigil was being held in New Canaan for Jennifer Dulos, possible new evidence suggests foul play could have something to do with her disappearance. NBC 4 New York's Checkey Beckford reports.

What to Know Investigators found traces of blood and other evidence while combing through Dulos’ New Canaan home, according to a report citing sources

Dulos’ disappearance comes amid a contentious two-year divorce from her husband, who was heard on newly uncovered 9-1-1 calls in 2017

Anyone with information about Dulos' disappearance is asked to call at 203-594-3544

Hundreds gathered at a church in New Canaan to pray for Jennifer Dulos, the mother of five who has been missing for six days, to be found safe. But the non-denominational service came as new information was brought to light in her disappearance.

Police investigators found traces of blood and other evidence while combing through Dulos’ New Canaan home, according to the Hartford Courant citing law enforcement sources. It appeared the scene inspected had been cleaned, according to those sources.

NBC News could not immediately confirm the information in the newspaper’s report. Police did tell News 4 they conducted a search on Wednesday of another home in nearby Pound Ridge, New York.

The 50-year-old was last seen dropping off her kids at school on May 24. Cops found her car, a black Chevrolet Suburban, later that same day at New Canaan’s Waveny Park. Cops expanded their search there Thursday to close-by woods and swamp area.

Still No Sign of Connecticut Mom as Cops Expand Search

After six days, Jennifer Dulos has still not been found. Now police are expanding their search in New Canaan, spreading into the woods in Waveny Park. NBC 4 New York's Ken Buffa reports. (Published 6 hours ago)

Dulos’ disappearance comes amid a contentious two-year divorce from her husband, who was heard on newly uncovered 9-1-1 calls trying to find where his wife and kids went the day before she filed for divorce in 2017.

“I am worried about my wife and kids, because they left to go to New York and I haven’t heard from them,” Fotis Dulos can be heard telling the operator two years ago. “I’ve been texting, and I see that the texts are being delivered, but no one is responding to me.”

At that time, Jennifer had moved the family from their Farmington, Connecticut, home to New Canaan.

Dulos said she was “afraid” of her husband, according to court documents. "I know that filing for divorce, and filing this motion will enrage him," she's quoted as saying in a 2017 custody filing. "I know he will retaliate by trying to harm me in some way."

Her husband denied all those allegations, and has not been accused of any wrongdoing. Earlier this week, his lawyer filed an emergency order for custody of the children.

The children were brought to live with Dulos' family in Manhattan, according to court documents, and are under protection of an armed guard.

Search Intensifies for Missing Connecticut Mother

Jennifer Dulos, a 50-year-old mother of five, hasn't been seen since Friday, authorities say. Katherine Creag reports. (Published Thursday, May 30, 2019)

According to authorities, the investigation is being treated as a missing person case, but as with any missing person case, a criminal investigation is being conducted concurrently to determine if Dulos was the victim of foul play or intentional harm.

Authorities urge anyone who had contact with Dulos or has information regarding her disappearance to call the New Canaan Police Tip Line at 203-594-3544.