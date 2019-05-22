The victim has been identified as a 22-year-old man from the Bronx who may have moved to the South after the attack. Cops hope to talk with him in an effort to track down the suspects. NBC 4 New York's Erica Byfield reports.

WARNING: The footage is violent and some viewers may find it disturbing.



Police have identified the man seen in a horrific video being attacked on the subway, and are now working to find him, authorities said.

The victim is a 22-year-old man from the Bronx, according to police, who may have moved down South after the beatdown that left him bruised and bleeding, with broken teeth and deep lacerations.

The attack happened sometime in early November 2018, investigators believe, but have not figured out where in the city it took place.

WARNING: The footage is violent and some viewers may find it disturbing.

Although they have not talked to the victim yet, police have spoken with his relatives. They still have not found a reason for the attack, but found one possible clue to help find the attackers: While the video hid the suspects’ faces, it did not conceal their voices.

“I listened to it … You didn’t hear too much,” said NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea. “What you hear is sickening. You heard people joking about striking another human being … I don’t recall names, but it was just hard to listen to.”

Shea sent out a tweet Tuesday asking the public for assistance in gathering information and identifying the responsible party in the "heinous attack.”

The victim went to the hospital after the attack, but never reported anything to the police. Investigators are not sure why he never told authorities.

Video of the attack was sent to the NYPD anonymously by a concerned passenger.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact the NYPD at 800-577-TIPS.