Flames were tearing through a restaurant on East 85th Street on the Upper East Side Friday nights. (Published 2 hours ago)

A large fire has broken out in a building housing a restaurant and apartments on the Upper East Side, fire officials say.

The FDNY said it got the call to 200 East 85th St. shortly after 9:30 p.m.

Firefighters were battling flames and smoke on the first to third floors.

No injuries were immediately reported.