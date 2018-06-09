At least three teenagers died when a 15-year-old girl driving a stolen SUV lost control and crashed on a Long Island parkway Friday, a violent rollover accident that launched the vehicle off the highway and into thick brush, state police said. Ray Villeda reports. (Published Friday, June 8, 2018)

What to Know A 15-year-old girl driving a stolen car with nine other people inside lost control and crashed on Long Island on Friday; three teens died

Seven people -- a toddler and six teenagers -- were injured in the rollover crash but all are expected to survive, including the driver

State police said other drivers told police the SUV was racing and weaving in and out of traffic before crashing

A Long Island high school is offering grief counseling to students this weekend after three teens were killed in a rollover crash on the Meadowbrook State Parkway that injured seven other people.

Three teens, ages 16, 15, and 15, were ejected from a stolen SUV that flipped over several times before landing in a marshy area in Hempstead, state police said.

"The Uniondale Union Free School District is heartbroken over the tragic lives from our community this afternoon," Superintendent William K. Lloyd said in a message posted online.

Police say a 15-year-old girl was driving the stolen SUV with nine other people inside. The oldest person in the vehicle was 17. The youngest was 18 months old. All of them lived in Uniondale.

Chopper 4 Shows Huge Emergency Presence at Deadly NY Crash Scene

Chopper 4 was over the scene as dozens of law enforcement personnel began to piece together what led to the deadly crash on the Meadowbrook Parkway. (Published Friday, June 8, 2018)

The driver and the other survivors all suffered minor injuries, police said.

The three people who died were identified as Herbert Leo Aviles Maravila, 16; Marlon Carbajal, 15; and David Sanchez, 13.

Newsday reported that Sanchez was the younger brother of the driver and the toddler was her son.

The 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer had been stolen and the owner's son was killed in the crash, Newsday reported. The owner didn't know his son had taken it, the newspaper reported.

The group was headed to Jones Beach, the paper reported.

"We have witness statements that reported the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed," a police spokesman said.

It flipped over several times before landing in the marshy area, authorities said.