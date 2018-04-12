What to Know An Upper East Side dentist was arrested Wednesday over accusations he allegedly sexually abused a man, according to published reports

Michael Krochak, 60, is facing charges of sexual misconduct and engaging in a criminal sexual act

He was released on his own recognizance and is due back in court on April 17

An Upper East Side dentist was arrested Wednesday over accusations he sexually abused a man in his office, telling the man, "You're such a prude" as he protested "no" to the repeated advances, according to a criminal complaint.

Detectives say that on March 27, Michael Krochak, 60, allegedly removed the male victim's tie, started to unbutton his shirt and started kissing him without his consent. He allegedly said, "You're so cute I can't take it anymore," then grabbed the man’s pants and tried to pull them off.

According to the criminal complaint, the man repeatedly yelled “no” while pushing Krochak away. Subsequently, Krochak allegedly removed the man’s pants by force, performed oral sex and demanded for the man to do the same. When the man refused, Krochak removed his own clothes and started masturbating, the complaint says.

The alleged sexual abuse took place at at 30 East 60th St.

Krochak is facing charges of sexual misconduct and engaging in a criminal sexual act.

He was released on his own recognizance and is due back in court on April 17.

NY Daily News reports that Krochak was previously arrested for allegedly groping an 11-year-old boy in 2003 and was also a suspect in another forcible touching case six years later.

Contact information for Krochak’s attorney was not immediately found.