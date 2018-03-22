New Yorkers are freaking out over the performances of Brooklyn band Blac Rabbit. We just can't play them to you. (Published Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018)

The twin subway buskers from Brooklyn who gained viral fame in recent weeks for their covers of the Beatles are about to gain national TV exposure.

Amiri and Rahiem Taylor are performing "Eight Days a Week" on Thursday's broadcast of "Ellen," airing at 3 p.m. on NBC New York.

A video of the brothers covering a Beatles song in the subway earlier this month racked up millions of views in less than two days. New Yorkers were stunned at how similar they sounded to the real thing.

The brothers tell host Ellen DeGeneres they started learning Beatles songs when their grandparents bought them a Beatles: Rock Band video game for Christmas one year, and their love of the band grew from there.

"We mastered the songs on the game, and we decided to just learn how to play the instruments," they said.

They first started busking in the subway to earn enough money to cover plane tickets to see their mother in Puerto Rico. They made the money in just two days.

Of course, the brothers also performed on "Ellen" -- and the host surprised them with a gift afterward.

The brothers' band, Blac Rabbit, is next set to perform at the Knitting Factory in Brooklyn on April 23, according to their website.