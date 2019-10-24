WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 25: U.S. President Donald Trump holds a joint news conference with Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri in the Rose Garden at the White House July 25, 2017 in Washington, DC. Trump began the news conference by announcing that Senate Republicans had passed a procedural vote on repealing Obamacare. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

What to Know New Jersey may revoke the liquor license for one of President Trump’s golf club over an incident that led to a man’s death in 2015

The state may yank the club’s liquor license after a man who was “actually or apparently” intoxicated was served alcohol in August 2015

That man, identified in the letter as Andrew Halder, later pleaded guilty in a fatal drunken driving accident that left his father dead

New Jersey may revoke the liquor license for one of President Trump’s golf club over an incident that led to a man’s death in 2015, a letter from the state reads.

The Division of Alcoholic Beverage control sent a letter to the Trump National Golf Club in Colts Neck on Oct. 21, stating they are seeking to take away the club’s liquor license after a man who was “actually or apparently” intoxicated was served alcohol — a violation of the terms of the license.

That man, identified in the letter as Andrew Halder, later pleaded guilty in a fatal drunken driving accident that left his father dead.

Halder was at the Colts Neck club on Aug. 30, 2015, when he was served drinks other than beer from a cart on the golf course. He also appeared to be visibly intoxicated, both of which are grounds for the liquor license to be temporarily suspended, the letter reads.

Halder later caused a car wreck in which his father died, and pleaded guilty last year to vehicular homicide.

The usual penalty for such violations would be a 25-day suspension, but “due to the aggravating circumstances in this case” the state is seeking a complete revocation “based upon the total circumstances.”

While only the Colts Neck course is being targeted to have its license revoked, the move could have ripple effects to Trump’s other New Jersey clubs, including the clubs at Pine Hill and at Bedminster — which the president frequently uses as a retreat from the White House.