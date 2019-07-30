What to Know US News & World Report released annual list of the 20 best hospitals in the United States Monday night and tri-state hospitals made the cut

U.S. News & World Report released its annual list of the 20 best hospitals in the United States Monday night and a few tri-state hospitals made the cut: three in New York City and one in Connecticut.

NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital is ranked No. 5 in the nation and No. 1 in New York, according to U.S. News and World Report’s annual survey of “Best Hospitals” – marking this the 19th consecutive year NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital is the top-ranked hospital in New York.

NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital also scored high in specialty rankings, coming in at No. 4 in cardiology and heart surgery, No. 4 in gynecology, No. 4 in neurology and neurosurgery, No. 4 in psychiatry, No. 5 in nephrology and No. 6 in diabetes and endocrinology.

NYU Langone Hospitals came in at No. 9 in the nation, meanwhile Mount Sinai Hospital came in at No. 14.

NYU Langone Hospitals overall came about due to its specialty rankings in orthopedics (No. 5), neurology and neurosurgery (No. 7) and No. 9 in geriatric care.

Mount Sinai Hospital’s overall ranking was due in part to it also ranking No. 3 in geriatrics, No. 6 in cardiology and heart surgery, No. 7 in diabetes and endocrinology and No. 9 in gastroenterology and GI surgery.

A hospital in Connecticut also topped the list. Yale New Haven Hospital was tied in 20th place overall with Houston Methodist Hospital. It’s other specialty rankings include No. 16 in geriatrics, No. 16 in pulmonology and lung surgery and No. 19 in ear, nose and throat.

The top-rated hospital for 2019-2020 is the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, according to U.S. News.

In order to compile the rankings, U.S. News analyzed hospital performance in 16 areas of complex specialty care and rated hospitals in nine bellwether procedures and conditions, including heart bypass, hip and knee replacement, heart failure and lung cancer surgery.

The Best Hospitals Honor Roll takes both the specialty rankings and the procedure and condition ratings into account to come up with an overall rank.

U.S. News distributed points to hospitals if they were nationally ranked in one of the 16 specialties and if they were rated "high performing" in the nine procedures and conditions. The more specialties a hospital was ranked in and the higher the rank was the more points the hospital scored. The top 20 point-scorers made up the Honor Roll.

To learn more about the methodology used, or to see the complete list, click here.