What to Know Federal workers impacted by the partial government shutdown can catch the Tony-winning Beautiful — The Carole King Musical for free

These federal employees will be given a free admission for select Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday evening performances

Tickets will only be available in-person the days of performances; The offer is only valid for the duration of the government shutdown

A popular Broadway musical announced Tuesday a “beautiful” gesture for furloughed workers.

Federal workers impacted by the partial government shutdown can catch the Tony-winning Beautiful — The Carole King Musical for free during select performances.

These federal employees will be given a free admission for select Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday evening performances.

“The shutdown has affected so many government employees in a really negative way,” the musical’s producers Paul Blake and Mike Bosner said in a statement. “If we can offer those affected by this shutdown a moment of escape and joy, then we feel it is important to do so and is truly the least we can do.”

To claim a ticket, eligible federal employees must present valid government identification at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre’s box office, located at 124 West 43rd St. on the day of the desired performance.

Tickets will only be available in-person at the Sondheim box office. The offer is non-transferrable and only valid for the duration of the government shutdown.

Beautiful is an award winning Carole King musical that has been on Broadway for five years and tells the “true story of one woman’s remarkable journey from teenage songwriter to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.”