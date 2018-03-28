Toddler Goes Viral for Rapping DMX Song While Doing Chores

A video of a toddler rapping a DMX song while doing chores went viral on Twitter on Monday. (Video provided by Sara Pelissero) (Published 2 hours ago)

Sara Pelissero, digital producer for KARE 11 in Minneapolis, posted a video on Twitter of her 3-year-old daughter, Tegan, singing the DMX song "Party Up" while doing her chores.

Pelissero later learned that Tegan had picked it up from her day-care teacher, according to KARE 11, who had been singing it under her breath when the kids were being rambunctious -- without the profanity, of course.

The video has been retweeted more than 74,000 times since being posted on Monday, just days before the Westchester-born rapper was sentenced to a year behind bars for tax fraud.