Toddler Dies After Being Left in Car in New Jersey: Sources

What to Know A toddler died after being left in a car in New Jersey, law enforcement sources and a local politician said

Lakewood Township police are investigating the death of the nearly 2-year-old girl, who died Monday around 2 p.m., the sources said

Committeeman Meir Lichtenstein said warm temperatures may have contributed to the toddler’s death

A toddler died after being left in a car in New Jersey, law enforcement sources said.

Lakewood Township police are investigating the death of the nearly 2-year-old girl, who died Monday around 2 p.m., according to law enforcement sources.

A law enforcement source told News 4 the toddler’s mother tried to take her to daycare, but the toddler didn’t want to go in, so they drove home together.

At that point, there was a miscommunication about whether the toddler’s mother or father would bring the toddler in from the car, the source said.

Committeeman Meir Lichtenstein said warm temperatures may have contributed to the toddler’s death.

Temperatures were in the 60s and 70s around the tri-state on Monday.