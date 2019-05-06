Toddler Dies After Being Left in Car in New Jersey: Sources - NBC New York
Toddler Dies After Being Left in Car in New Jersey: Sources

Lakewood police are investigating the death of the nearly 2-year-old girl, who died Monday around 2 p.m., according to law enforcement sources

By Brian Thompson

Published 35 minutes ago | Updated 33 minutes ago

    What to Know

    A toddler died after being left in a car in New Jersey, law enforcement sources said.

    Lakewood Township police are investigating the death of the nearly 2-year-old girl, who died Monday around 2 p.m., according to law enforcement sources.

    A law enforcement source told News 4 the toddler’s mother tried to take her to daycare, but the toddler didn’t want to go in, so they drove home together.

    At that point, there was a miscommunication about whether the toddler’s mother or father would bring the toddler in from the car, the source said.

    Committeeman Meir Lichtenstein said warm temperatures may have contributed to the toddler’s death.

    Temperatures were in the 60s and 70s around the tri-state on Monday.

