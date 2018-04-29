Toddler Death in Westchester Investigated as Homicide: Source

A woman and child were rushed to the hospital after a police-involved shooting in Mamaroneck. Wale Aliyu reports. (Published Saturday, April 28, 2018)

What to Know Police are investigating the death of a toddler in a Mamaroneck home as a homicide, a source says

The 2 1/2 year old girl was found unresponsive when police responded to a 911 call

The mother was shot by police after she attacked them with a knife, police say

Police are investigating the death of a toddler in a home in Westchester County as a homicide, a police source said Sunday.

When officers responded Saturday to a 911 call at the home on Chestnut Avenue in Mamaroneck, they found the girl unresponsive and her mother wielded a knife at police, officials said.

Police shot the 29-year-old mother after a stun gun failed to subdue her, village police said.

It's not clear how the 2 1/2-year-old girl died.

"I would call this a tragedy," Sgt. Sandra DiRuzza of the Village of Mamaroneck Police Department said Saturday.

The mother was in stable condition at Westchester Medical Center, the source said.

Village police said the mother injured two of the officers, and two others were taken to the hospital for evaluation. All four are expected to survive their injuries.

Village police said in a statement that the officers "acted within departmental guidelines and training" and that it appears to be an isolated incident.

No charges have been announced in the case.