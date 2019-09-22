Three Hurt After Fire Breaks Out at Times Square Building: FDNY - NBC New York
Three Hurt After Fire Breaks Out at Times Square Building: FDNY

The fire started in the vents of O’Lunney’s Restaurant & Bar, the FDNY said

Published 47 minutes ago | Updated 3 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • Three people were hurt after a fire broke out at a building in Times Square, the FDNY said

    • The fire started in the vents of O’Lunney’s Restaurant & Bar, according to the department

    • Two people hurt in the fire refused medical attention. A third person was hospitalized with difficulty breathing, officials said

    Three people were hurt after a fire broke out at a building in Times Square, the FDNY said.

    The fire started in the vents of O’Lunney’s Restaurant & Bar, an Irish pub on the ground floor of 145 W. 45th St., between Seventh and Eighth avenues, around 7:45 a.m. Sunday, the FDNY said.

    Firefighters put out the blaze by around 8:50 a.m., according to the department.

    Two people who sustained unspecified injuries in the fire refused medical attention, the FDNY said. A third person was taken to a nearby hospital with difficulty breathing.

    It wasn’t immediately clear what sparked the blaze.

