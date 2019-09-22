What to Know
Three people were hurt after a fire broke out at a building in Times Square, the FDNY said.
The fire started in the vents of O’Lunney’s Restaurant & Bar, an Irish pub on the ground floor of 145 W. 45th St., between Seventh and Eighth avenues, around 7:45 a.m. Sunday, the FDNY said.
Firefighters put out the blaze by around 8:50 a.m., according to the department.
Two people who sustained unspecified injuries in the fire refused medical attention, the FDNY said. A third person was taken to a nearby hospital with difficulty breathing.
It wasn’t immediately clear what sparked the blaze.