The World's Largest Bounce House Comes to NYC

It's visiting 27 cities this summer and fall

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 1 minute ago

    Big Bounce America
    The Big Bounce America tour will be in Brooklyn from Aug. 2-4.

    What to Know

    • The Guinness Book of World Records’ largest-ever bounce house will be at Aviator Sports & Events Center from Friday through Sunday

    • The bounce house includes 10,000 square-feet of bouncy fun and a 900-foot-long inflatable obstacle course

    • There’s even an adults-only section

    The biggest bounce house in the world is here!

    The Guinness Book of World Records’ largest-ever bounce house will be at Brooklyn’s Aviator Sports & Events Center from Friday through Sunday as part of its Big Bounce America tour.

    With 10,000 square-feet of bouncy fun and a 900-foot-long inflatable obstacle course, The Big Bounce America tour offers an exciting event for adults and children alike. Tickets range from $16-$30, with all age groups welcome. There’s even an adults-only section.

    Attendees can enjoy slides, ball pits, climbing walls, live DJs, confetti blasts and competitions. 

    The Big Bounce America tour will be visiting cities in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Missouri, New York, Nebraska, Nevada, Ohio, Oregon and Texas. 

    Tickets can be purchased here and are expected to sell out.

