The Foul Reason Some Connecticut Beaches Are Closed

A raw sewage leak kept swimmers and fishermen out of the water in Westport, Fairfield and Norwalk on Monday. The sewage leak began in the Saugatuck River over the weekend. NBC 4 New York's Ida Siegal reports.

What to Know It was perfect weather outside for a day at the beach Monday, but the disgusting contents of the water had all in Connecticut staying away

Some beaches in Westport, Norwalk and Fairfield were closed after raw sewage leaked into the nearby Saugatuck River Saturday

Water samples were sent to labs Monday morning but results won’t come in for at least 24 hours, though officials hope to reopen Tuesday

While it was perfect weather outside for a day at the beach Monday, the disgusting contents in the water had everyone staying away in Connecticut.

Some beaches in Westport, Norwalk and Fairfield were closed to start the week after raw sewage leaked into the nearby Saugatuck River Saturday afternoon.

A small tear in an underwater sewage pipe was closed up after just over an hour, officials say, but that was enough foul matter getting into the river to contaminate local beaches, making the water unsafe and forcing officials to close areas like Sherwood Island Beach.

Some beachgoers were not made aware of the contamination until they hit the sand — and still had to pay the whole price to get in.

Officials will keep the beaches closed until tests come back showing the sewage is gone.

The biggest key is just waiting for the tides to do their job: take the water out, thereby flushing out the contaminants.

Samples were sent to labs Monday morning, but results won’t come in for at least 24 hours — meaning it could be another day of no fun in the sun for some, although officials are hopeful they will be able to reopen beaches Tuesday morning.