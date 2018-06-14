A straphanger punched a teenager in Queens so hard the boy’s face swelled up in a beating that appears to have no motive.

Police say they are still hunting for the 14-year-old boy’s attacker after he punched him in the face on Saturday as they walked down the stairs of the Main Street 7 train subway station in Flushing.

Officials say there were no words exchanged between the duo before the brutal blow to the teenager’s face.

The boy was taken to an area hospital, while the attacker fled on foot, heading east on Roosevelt Avenue. The boy suffered pain and face swelling, police said.

Authorities say the 20-something-year-old suspect was last seen wearing an all beige outfit and a black hat. Witnesses are urged to call Crime Stoppers.