A New York man was arrested after Transportation Security Administration officers found a gun concealed inside a DVD player, the agency says.

According to the TSA, the incident occurred Saturday, when the man’s checked bag triggered an alarm in the security scanning equipment and the bag was pulled aside and opened.

TSA officers spotted a DVD player inside the checked bag. Upon further inspection, they found a 9 mm handgun wrapped in aluminum foil "artfully concealed inside the DVD player." The gun was apparently not loaded.

TSA officials notified Port Authority Police of the discovery. Officers managed to track down the man, a resident of Elmhurst, New York, who was at the gate waiting for his flight to Mexico.

"Instead of catching his flight, the man was arrested and charged with weapons violations," the TSA says.