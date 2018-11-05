NYPD: Suspects Arrested in Brooklyn Heights Swastika Attack

A quiet block in Brooklyn Heights famed for its popularity with trick-or-treaters was defaced with Nazi symbols and other slurs the night before Halloween. John Chandler reports.

What to Know Police say they've arrested two suspects in anti-Semitic graffiti made on the eve of Halloween

A Brooklyn block considered the epicenter of local Halloween celebrations was tagged with swastikas last Tuesday

Police say the Nazi symbols, as well as other racial slurs, were chalked in multiple spots on the eve of Halloween

Police say they've arrested two suspects in the scrawling of hate-filled graffiti on a Brooklyn Heights street the night before Halloween.

The NYPD had been looking for the two men accused of drawing several swastikas on steps and garage doors of homes on Garden Place between Joralemon and State streets just before midnight on Oct. 30. Surveillance images of the suspects were released last week.

NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea announced the arrests on Twitter Monday, thanking the NYPD's hate crimes task force and detectives for their investigation and for "proving once again there is no place for hate anywhere in #NYC as you will be caught."

Garden Place is renowned in the community for its Halloween celebrations. The Mommy Poppins blog described its decorations as "over the top" and called it the "epicenter" of the holiday in the community.

The NYPD released these photos of suspects in the anti-Semitic graffiti in Brooklyn Heights.

Photo credit: NYPD

The incident came just three days after the deadliest attack against a Jewish community in American history, the massacre of 11 people at a synagogue in Pittsburgh.

The local branch of the Anti-Defamation League says anti-Semitic incidents in New York rose 90 percent in 2017 over 2016.