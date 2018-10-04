Police in Paterson, New Jersey, are on the hunt for a man accused of firing a paintball gun at close range at a 14-year-old boy leaving him with painful bruises and welts all over his body. Jen Maxfield reports. (Published Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018)

Teen in New Jersey Attacked With Paintball Gun

What to Know Police in northern New Jersey have arrested a suspect accused of firing a paintball gun at close range at a 14-year-old boy

The Paterson boy was left with dozens of bruises and welts throughout his legs, arms and torso

The young victim had to be taken to the hospital for his injuries and has suffered panic attacks as a result of the attack, his mother said

An attacker who shot a 14-year-old New Jersey boy at close range with a paintball gun has been arrested, law enforcement sources familiar with the case tell News 4.

The sources confirmed the arrest, but didn't immediately release the identity of the suspect.

The teen went to answer the door at his Paterson home on Monday night when he was hit with paintballs nearly two dozen times.

He was taken to a local hospital by ambulance, where he was treated for painful bruises and welts that covered his body.

Photos shared with NBC 4 New York by the boy's mother showed a number of welts on his legs.

The boy’s mother told News 4 the boy was “traumatized” and suffering panic attacks as a result of the ambush.