What to Know Cops are looking for a man in connection with a brutal subway attack on a woman and her friend at a Bronx station last month

It happened early May 22 at the No. 2 line station at 219th Street; the woman was bitten and punched, her friend suffered severe head trauma

Police released a surveillance photo of the suspect (above) and asked anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS

Police are looking for a man in connection with a brutal and bizarre subway attack -- one in which he punched a random woman leaving a Bronx station, bit her arm, then beat up the friend who raced to help her, authorities say.

The 24-year-old woman was heading out of the No. 2 station at 219th Street early May 22; she was near the turnstiles when cops say a stranger coming into the station walked up to her and punched her multiple times. Then he bit her left arm.

The woman was on the phone with her friend at the time; he was nearby so he ran over to help -- and encountered the attacker himself. The suspect punched the male friend and he fell, striking his head and the ground and suffering severe head trauma, according to police. Then the attacker ran off.

The woman and her friend were treated at a hospital for their various injuries and released.

