Police released surveillance video of the suspect walking down the street with the stroller. (Published 2 hours ago)

Authorities are looking for a man believed to be about 25 to 40 years old they say tried to kidnap a 3-year-old boy, snatching his stroller right from under the nose of the child's grandmother outside a Brooklyn supermarket Monday.

Police say the boy and his grandma, 63, were in front of Thanksgiving Supermarket on 86th Street shortly before 4 p.m. that day when the man started to push the stroller away from the grandmother as she looked away.

She noticed him shortly thereafter, but he was already walking down the sidewalk with the stroller, according to surveillance video. She chased him down.

The man left the stroller, along with the toddler, on the street and ran off west down 86th Street. The boy wasn't hurt.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call police.