What to Know A woman dumped her popcorn on a 2-year-old at a movie in Levittown, police say, then struck the child on the head with the container

The child suffered a bruise on her head, Nassau County police said

The woman was charged with child endangerment

A woman dumped her popcorn on a 2-year-old child at the movies, then started hitting the tot on the head with the container, police said.

Keri Karman, 25, of Levittown, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, Nassau County police said. Her father, Charles Karman, 61, was also charged because he didn't intervene, Newsday reported.

The toddler was at a movie theater in Levittown on Jan. 2 when she asked her mother for popcorn during the show, police said.

Keri Karman told the girl to be quiet, police said. The mother asked Karman not to talk to her daughter.

Then Karman started to yell, curse at the child and mother, and put her hand on the girl's mouth, police said. She dumped her own popcorn on the child's head, then struck the toddler with the container. The girl suffered a bruise on her head, police said.

The Karmans then fled the theater, police said.

It wasn't clear whether the Karmans had attorneys.