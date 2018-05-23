Stop & Shop Frozen Broccoli Recalled Over Listeria Risk

Stop & Shop has issued a voluntary recall of its store brand frozen broccoli after regulators in Connecticut found listeria on a sample.

The recall was issued Wednesday after the state Department of of Consumer Protection's foods and standards division found the bacteria at a Stop & Shop on Ellington Road in South Windsor.

“We’re incredibly proud that our staff was able to catch this during a routine sampling,” said Consumer Protection Commissioner Michelle H. Seagull, “We work hard every day across all of our divisions to ensure public health and safety both by conducting regular inspections, and by responding to complaints."

She added, "I want to thank Stop & Shop, the Department of Public Health Lab, and the Food and Drug Administration for their cooperation.”

There have been no reports of illness from the broccoli.

Impacted packages of frozen broccoli are marked with UPC 068826700926 and code BEST BY MAR 15 2020. Customers with packages included in the recall may return the broccoli for a full refund.

Visit Stop & Shop's website for more information on the recall.

Those sickened by listeria may have symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, neck stiffness and nausea. Listeria can cause life-threatening infections in people with weakened immune systems, including infants, the elderly, and people with certain medical conditions.