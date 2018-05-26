Stepfather Arrested in Death of 3-Year-Old Boy: NYPD

A 3-year-old boy was found dead in the Bronx, and authorities now say it's a homicide. Distraught neighbors say the boy was loved in the community. Erica Byfield reports.

The stepfather of a 3-year-old boy who died of blunt force injuries has been arrested, police said Saturday.

Kenneth Lynch, 36, was charged with manslaughter, the NYPD said. He is the live-in boyfriend of the toddler's mother.

The boy, Messiah Allen, was found unconscious inside his Bronx home on Thursday, police said. Officials rushed to his home at the Sotomayor Houses on Bruckner Boulevard in Soundview, according to the NYPD. Cops claim Messiah was found unresponsive with injuries to his face.

Messiah was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police said when they got to the scene, Messiah's stepfather was performing CPR, which police say could have caused the boy's injuries.

The city's Administration for Children's Services is also investigating.

Spokeswoman Marisa Kaufman said in a statement Friday, "We are saddened by the news of this tragedy and are investigating this fatality along with the NYPD."

It wasn't immediately clear whether Lynch had an attorney.