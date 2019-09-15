Staten Island Ferry Terminal Temporarily Evacuated Due to 'Suspicious Package'; Situation Deemed Safe: NYPD - NBC New York
Staten Island Ferry Terminal Temporarily Evacuated Due to 'Suspicious Package'; Situation Deemed Safe: NYPD

Police received a call reporting the "suspicious package" around 2:30 p.m., the NYPD said

Published 41 minutes ago | Updated 4 minutes ago

    Nicole Avella

    What to Know

    • The Staten Island Ferry Terminal in Manhattan was temporarily evacuated as police investigated a report of a "suspicious package"

    • The package has since been deemed "safe," according to the NYPD's 1st Precinct

    • "Slight delays" in ferry service were expected after the incident, police said

    The Staten Island Ferry Terminal in Manhattan was temporarily evacuated Sunday afternoon as police investigated a report of a "suspicious package," but the package was deemed "safe" soon after, the NYPD said.

    Police received a call reporting the "suspicious package" around 2:30 p.m., the department said. 

    At 4 p.m., the NYPD's 1st Precinct tweeted that the package had been "deemed safe." 

    "Conditions are back to normal with slight delays in ferry service," the precinct wrote. "We appreciate your patience and cooperation during our investigation." 

    Police didn't immediately provide additional details about the package that sparked concern at the terminal.

