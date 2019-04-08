What to Know A man wearing all black stabbed two people in front of a home in Brooklyn Monday morning, law enforcement sources tell News 4

The victims -- a woman stabbed in the face and a man knifed in the stomach -- were taken to a hospital in unknown condition

Both are expected to survive; no arrests have been made

A woman was stabbed in the face and a man knifed in the stomach by a suspect wearing all black in Brooklyn Monday, law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation tell News 4.

Both victims were taken to a hospital after the attack just before 10 a.m. in front of a home on Crystal Street in East New York. The extent of their injuries wasn't immediately clear, but the sources say both are expected to survive.

Cops had the area surrounding the crime scene blocked off through the morning as they searched for the suspect, whom they believe to be armed and dangerous, law enforcement sources say.

Sources also say it appears both victims knew their attacker and were not targeted at random, though the relationship wasn't immediately clear.

NY Couple Vanishes While Vacationing in Dominican Republic

There is growing desperation as a frantic search is underway for a missing New York couple who vanished in the Dominican Republic. Wale Aliyu reports. (Published Monday, April 8, 2019)

Authorities believe the suspect has a cut on his head. Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.