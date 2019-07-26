What to Know A Bronx man was arrested at JFK Airport on terror-related charges, according to law enforcement sources

A Bronx man was arrested at JFK Airport on terror-related charges, according to law enforcement sources.

The man, who had been monitored by the FBI for some time, was allegedly trying to fly overseas to join the Taliban.

The sources say there was no threat to the area.

Prosecutors are expected to release more information later Friday.