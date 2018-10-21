It’s time to pull out that heavy coat.

Freeze warnings were issued for parts of Long Island and New Jersey overnight. Southern Suffolk County was expected to dip into the 20s and 30s from 3 a.m. to 9 a.m., the National Weather Service said.

A freeze warning was also issued for parts of the Jersey Shore including western Monmouth County from midnight until 9 a.m.

In suburbs of the city, frost advisories have been issued. They include the following counties: Hudson, eastern Essex, eastern Union, southern Westchester, most of Suffolk and Nassau counties.

Meteorologist Erica Grow says it should warm up into the low 50s during the day on Monday, with some clouds moving in.

On Tuesday, a weak cold front moves through, bringing some more clouds and a slight chance of showers. Expect temperatures in the tri-state area to reach near 60 degrees.

The rest of the work week looks dry and sunny, with temperatures hovering around the 50s through Friday.