A video of a Shake Shack customer praising one of the restaurant's cooks has gone viral on Twitter.

In the video, Jeffers can be seen walking across the Marlton, New Jersey, branch of the New York City-based fast food chain and demanding to know who made his burger.

"Hey yo, who made this burger, man?" Jeffers shouts.



The restaurant falls silent as Jeffers repeats his question several more times. After some scrambling behind the counter, the chef is identified as Jason.

Jeffers responds by yelling, "Jason, you killin’ it, man." before the rest of the crew and customers start cheering and clapping.





The video has been retweeted more than 190,000 times, and the kitchen team even posted a response video pointing out Jason.

Shake Shack also appears to have enjoyed the video, responding with a tweet of their own.

