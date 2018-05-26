A seven-year-old boy died after being hit by an MTA bus Saturday afternoon, the NYPD said.

What to Know A seven-year-old boy died after being hit by an MTA bus Saturday afternoon, the NYPD said

Brooklyn resident Shevon Bethea was riding a scooter in the Bronx when the bus hit him

The 38-year-old bus driver remained at the scene, and an investigation is ongoing

Brooklyn resident Shevon Bethea was riding a scooter near East 184th Street and Webster Avenue in the Bronx around 3:30 p.m. when an MTA bus traveling south on Webster Avenue struck the boy, police said.

Officers responding to the scene discovered Bethea lying on the ground with “severe body trauma,” according to police. He was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The 38-year-old bus driver remained at the scene, and an investigation is ongoing, police said.

None of people riding the Bx41 Select Bus Service bus that hit the boy were injured, the MTA said.