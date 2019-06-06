Police Receive Hundreds of Tips in Missing CT Mom Case

The search continues for a missing mother of five from New Canaan who has been missing for almost two weeks.

Police are also continuing to search through mountains of trash in Hartford as they continue to investigate what happened to 50-year-old Jennifer Dulos.

State police also remain at the Farmington home of Fotis Dulos, the estranged husband of a missing New Canaan mother of five, after obtaining search warrants.

Jennifer Dulos was last seen on the morning of May 24 when she dropped her children off at school, and New Canaan police said Thursday they have received more than 225 tips regarding her disappearance and nearly 70 people have responded to their request for surveillance video.

Police have been searching day and night for Jennifer Dulos and court documents say they found blood in her garage when they went to her home after she was reported missing. They also found “evidence of attempts to clean the crime scene.”

Police have made two arrests in connection with the missing person case. Her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos and his 44-year-old girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, have both been been charged with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and hindering prosecution in the first degree in connection to the missing person case. Fotis remains in police custody and has been ordered to have no contact with Jennifer’s family or his children.

New Canaan police said search warrants have been served on properties owned by Fotis Dulos.

READ THE COURT DOCUMENTS IN THE CASE

An NBC Connecticut crew near Fotis Dulos’ home on Jefferson Crossing in Farmington Wednesday night reported at least six police vehicles at the residence as well as several state police detectives with K9s.

Police are not releasing details of the searches.

According to court documents, surveillance cameras picked up video of a pickup similar to one owned by Fotis Dulos, that shows the truck stopping more than 30 times over a four-mile stretch of Albany Avenue in Hartford and a man putting garbage in trash cans. The documents also say that state police found several bags they say contained clothing and a kitchen sponge that were covered in Jennifer Dulos’ blood.

State Police have also been searching at Materials Innovation and Recycling Authority in Hartford for evidence in the disappearance. In a news release issued Wednesday night, they said that they will “continue to diligently comb through mountains of trash at the Materials Innovation and Recycling Authority in Hartford for evidence in search of evidence pertaining to the investigation.”

As the search for Jennifer continues, her mother, Gloria Farber, has filed for custody of Jennifer and Fotis’ five children but no change was made in custody during a status conference Wednesday.

A hearing will be scheduled on custody.