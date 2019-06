Search Called Off for Missing Swimmer in Lake Hopatcong

The search for a swimmer who disappeared under the water of Lake Hopatcong in New Jersey has been called off for the night, state police said.

Witnesses said the swimmer went under the water near Henderson Cove just before 11 a.m. and never resurfaced.

Marine units, aviation and divers asssisted in the search, NJ state police said.

The search will resume Sunday, weather permitting, police said.

Lake Hopatcong is in Jefferson Township in Morris County.

The swimmer's name wasn't immediately released.