The accused killer is in custody after what police believe is a horrific act of domestic violence that played out in front of a crowd of people at a Jackson Heights nail salon. NBC 4 New York's Michael George reports. (Published 2 hours ago)

A man was taken into police custody after police say he fatally stabbed a nail salon worker multiple times in the back, shocking witnesses outside the business in Queens who filmed part of the horrific attack on their phone.

The 39-year-old stabbing suspect walked into Tu S’tilo Salon Spa on 37th Avenue in Jackson Heights Wednesday night and attacked the 35-year-old woman from behind, witnesses and police said. After the stabbing, witnesses said the man embraced the body of his dying victim.

She was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police have not released the identities of the victim or the suspect. They say they believe they two knew each other and this was possibly a terrifying incident of domestic violence.

Videos taken by witnesses showed the stabbing suspect with blood covering his hands. According to police, the man had cuts on his hand or arm. He was later transported to a hospital in stable condition.

An investigation into the suspect's motive is on going, police said.