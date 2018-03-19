Sailboat Gets Caught on Roosevelt Island Bridge: NYPD

A sailboat got hung up on the bridge to Manhattan's Roosevelt Island on Monday evening.

Police said the vessel managed to get its mast hung up on the side of the Roosevelt Island Bridge, which connects the island and Queens, about 8 p.m.

Two passengers aboard the boat were brought to safety, and the boat itself was towed to Pier 59. Neither person was injured.

Footage posted to the Citizen app showed the boat effectively moored to the drawbridge by its tall mast. Several rescue boats approach and can be seen tugging the vessel away.

It's not clear if the sailboat's operators had signaled in to have the bridge raised.