SNL's Michael Che to Headline Fundraiser for NYCHA

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 11: Michael Che appears on stage during Scleroderma Research Foundation's Cool Comedy - Hot Cuisine New York 2018 at Caroline's on Broadway on December 11, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for The Scleroderma Research Foundation)

Michael Che is leaving his "Weekend Update" desk to help raise money for New York City's public housing authority.

Che is headlining a comedy benefit on Friday at Irving Plaza to raise money for The Fund for Public Housing, he posted on his Instagram account.

He also posted a GoFundMe for those who aren't able to attend the show and said if it raised the $10,000 goal, he would match it.

It had raised more than $6,800 by Sunday night.

The "Saturday Night Live" star grew up on the Lower East Side and spent time in buildings run by NYCHA, where many of his relatives lived, The Wall Street Journal reported.