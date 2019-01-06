This year, the tree has a story as beautiful as itself.

It's time to say sayonara to the Rockefeller Center tree.

The 72-foot Norway spruce is expected to come down on Monday, marking the end of the holiday season in New York City.

But the tree's service continues: It will be given to Habitat for Humanity to help build homes.

The tree dazzled crowds of onlookers with 5 miles of multicolored LED lights and a 900-pound Swarovski crystal star.

It was even the centerpiece of a wedding: a couple from Woodbridge, New Jersey, got married in front of the glittering boughs on Dec. 26.

The 75-year-old tree was donated by a couple in Wallkill, 60 miles north of the city.