Rockefeller Tree to Pack Trunk and Leave, Taking NYC's Holiday Season With It

The 72-foot-tall tree is decorated with 5 miles of multicolored LED lights and a 900-pound Swarovski crystal star

Published 27 minutes ago

    The 2018 Rockefeller Tree

    This year, the tree has a story as beautiful as itself. 

    (Published Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018)

    It's time to say sayonara to the Rockefeller Center tree. 

    The 72-foot Norway spruce is expected to come down on Monday, marking the end of the holiday season in New York City.

    But the tree's service continues: It will be given to Habitat for Humanity to help build homes. 

    The tree dazzled crowds of onlookers with 5 miles of multicolored LED lights and a 900-pound Swarovski crystal star.

    It was even the centerpiece of a wedding: a couple from Woodbridge, New Jersey, got married in front of the glittering boughs on Dec. 26. 

    The 75-year-old tree was donated by a couple in Wallkill, 60 miles north of the city.

      

