Crowds of people descend upon Rockefeller Center during Christmas time yearly to take a glimpse of the majestic tree in the plaza — a site that has become a staple of the holiday season. But, for one Woodbridge, New Jersey, couple the tree holds a special meaning and on the night of Christmas Eve it was the centerpiece of their union.

What to Know For one Woodbridge, NJ, couple the tree holds a special meaning and on the night of Christmas Eve it was the centerpiece of their love story

Cathy Fitzpatrick and Tim Vollenbroek, who have been together for 14 years, got married underneath the twinkling lights of the tree

The couple have been visiting the tree on Christmas Eve every year for the past decade

Crowds of people descend upon Rockefeller Center during Christmas time yearly to take a glimpse of the majestic tree on the plaza — a site that has become a staple of the holiday season.

However, for one Woodbridge, New Jersey, couple the tree holds a special meaning and on the night of Christmas Eve it was the centerpiece of their union.

Cathy Fitzpatrick and Tim Vollenbroek — who have been together for 14 years — decided to get married underneath the twinkling lights of the Rockefeller Christmas Tree.

“Our life was so crazy. We didn’t know where we wanted to do it,” Cathy said. She finally suggested they get married on the site of the famous tree — a location familiar to the couple.

NJ Couple to Wed at Rockefeller Center Tree

A local couple is set to wed at the Rockefeller Christmas tree on Christmas Eve. Brian Thompson reports. (Published Monday, Dec. 24, 2018)

“I was on board right away,” Patrick said.

Before their big day, the couple held a decade-long tradition of visiting the tree every Christmas Eve.

This year, on the anniversary of their 10-year tradition, the perfect opportunity presented itself to get married at the location they hold so dear.

And so, on Christmas Eve, Cathy and Tim embarked on the next chapter in their love story by saying “I do” in front of loved ones and a crowd of strangers that all cheered and clapped in celebration.