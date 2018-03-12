One driver was shot and killed by police in a road rage case that turned into mayhem on Long Island Monday, authorities say. (Published 2 hours ago)

Authorities say cops were called to the scene on Northern Boulevard in Great Neck shortly after 10 a.m. for a report of a disturbance between three drivers.

It's not clear what transpired once cops got to the scene, but one individual was shot dead by law enforcement. No police officers were hurt.

The nature of the injuries to the other two drivers wasn't immediately clear, nor was it known how they were hurt.