Cops Shoot, Kill Driver Amid Road Rage Mayhem on Long Island; 2 Other Drivers Hurt

Authorities say cops were called to the scene on Northern Boulevard in Great Neck shortly after 10 a.m. Monday

Published 3 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

    Driver Shot and Killed by Cops on Long Island

    One driver was shot and killed by police in a road rage case that turned into mayhem on Long Island Monday, authorities say. (Published 2 hours ago)

    One driver was shot and killed by police and two others suffered non life-threatening injuries in a road rage case that turned into abject mayhem in Nassau County Monday, authorities say. 

    Authorities say cops were called to the scene on Northern Boulevard in Great Neck shortly after 10 a.m. for a report of a disturbance between three drivers. 

    It's not clear what transpired once cops got to the scene, but one individual was shot dead by law enforcement. No police officers were hurt. 

    The nature of the injuries to the other two drivers wasn't immediately clear, nor was it known how they were hurt. 

