A man walking his dog in the middle of the night was shot and killed by a gunman who pulled a rifle from behind his back and fired at his target, but missed, according to police.

The gunman is seen on surveillance video standing on a sidewalk on West 146th Street in the early hours of June 10 answering a phone call when another man walks by.

The suspect pulls out his rifle from behind him and points it at the man before firing, but he missed his target, officials said. Winston McKay was at the corner of Amsterdam Avenue walking his dog when he was hit by the errant bullet, and died.

The victim’s husband, Terry Solomon, now says he is afraid to walk the dog in the same neighborhood.

Man Shot While Walking His Dog in Hamilton Heights

Police are searching for the gunman, who was seen in a red hooded sweatshirt. It is unclear why he was targeting the man on the sidewalk.

Anyone with any information is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).