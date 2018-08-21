What to Know Riders who rely on ride-hailing services for transportation spend twice what it would cost to own a car, an AAA analysis found

City dwellers who rely on ride-hailing services as their primary form of transportation end up spending twice the amount it would cost to own their own car, a new analysis found.

The AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety studied ride-hailing service costs in 20 cities and found it would cost around $20,118 per year to rely on ride-hailing services for transport, AAA Northeast said in a release.

That comes out to “more than twice the cost of owning a personal vehicle, even when factoring in the expense of fuel, insurance, parking and the vehicle itself,” AAA Northeast said.

“Whether you own a vehicle or not, ride-hailing services are a convenient transportation option,” Robert Sinclair Jr., the manager of media relations for AAA Northeast, said.

“However, with the average American city-dweller driving nearly 11,000 miles per year, a personal vehicle is still the more cost-effective choice.”

A vehicle owner who travels around that many miles annually generally spends around $7,321 at most, AAA Northeast noted.